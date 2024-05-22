Mumbai University PG Admissions 2024: Application process Starts At muadmission.samarth.edu.in

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

The University of Mumbai has shared the dates for postgraduate admissions for the 2024-25 academic session. Starting May 22, students interested in studying arts, science, commerce, and management can register for Mumbai University PG admissions online.

To apply, students need to visit the official Mumbai University website. A special portal for Mumbai University PG admissions, muadmission.samarth.edu.in, will also be available from May 22. All updates about the PG admissions, like registration details, merit lists, and payment links, will be on this website.

Mumbai University is offering admissions to all colleges affiliated with it, including autonomous and non-autonomous ones, along with its own departments and PG departments. This means students have many options for their further studies.

The university has sent a circular to the directors of recognized institutions and the heads of its study centers in Ratnagiri, Thane, and Kalyan, sharing the admission schedule.

Important Dates for MU PG Admission 2024:

Online Registration: May 22 to June 15 (until 6 pm)

Online Verification of Documents by Departments: By June 20 (until 6 pm)

Display of Provisional Merit List: June 21 (by 6 pm)

Grievance Submission by Students: By June 25 (until 1 pm)

First Merit List Publication: June 26 (until 6 pm)

Online Payment for First Merit List: June 27 to July 1 (until 5 pm)

Second Merit List Announcement: July 2 (by 6 pm)

Online Payment for Second Merit List: July 3 to July 5 (until 5 pm)

Commencement of Lectures: July 1

The online verification of documents shall be completed by June 20, 2024. Further, the authorities will release Mumbai University provisional merit list on June 21, 2024, while the first merit list will be out on June 26, 2024. Students named in the first merit list will have to complete the online payment of fees between June 27 to July 1, 2024. Furthermore, Mumbai University second merit list 2024 will be out on July 2, 2024.