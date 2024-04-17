Mumbai University To File Complaint Over Alleged Fake Mark Sheets

Mumbai University has taken action against the circulation of suspected fake mark sheets on social media. On April 17, 2024, Advertisements offering these mark sheets for Rs. 10,000 to 12,000 surfaced on social media platforms like Facebook, triggering concern.

A Pune resident, whose identity remains anonymous, claimed to have paid an advance of Rs. 2000 for a mark sheet they obtained over WhatsApp. The person claimed to have received a fake B.Sc. program grade sheet from Mumbai University over WhatsApp after paying the money. The only signatures on the reported mark sheet for the B.Sc. session 6 of April 2023 are those of the former exam controllers. This led to questioning the authenticity of the marksheet received by the student, which led them to notify Mumbai University. Dr Pooja Raundale, the head of Mumbai University's examination and evaluation committee, has issued for all MU students to be cautious. “Students should not fall prey to any such advertisements. This degree or mark sheet is fake,” read the official press note.

Mumbai University plans to file a cyber complaint against this fraud.