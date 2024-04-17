FPJ Exclusive: Mumbai’s MMK College Set For Extensive Campus Transformation!

MMK college, Bandra | File

Mumbai's MMK College in Bandra is currently undergoing extensive campus renovations, including converting all classrooms into air-conditioned spaces equipped with projectors and boards. Additionally, a unique Sindhi Library is being established in recognition of the college's Sindhi minority status.

Principal Kishore Pishore explained that this overhaul was long overdue and is being executed during the summer break to minimize disruption to students during exams and vacations.

Classroom Upgrades and Special Sindhi Library

The college, originally constructed in 1961, will see all 29 classrooms across four floors transformed into smart classrooms with air conditioning. As a part of the makeover plan, new amenities like a gym and radio station are also slated to debut in the upcoming academic year of 2024-25.

Additionally, a special Sindhi Library is being introduced, housing a collection of books specifically catering to the Sindhi community, which comprises a substantial percentage of 20% to 25% of Sindhi students in college.

Redesigning existing courses and adding short skill courses for grooming

From among the many plans lined up for its students, the college plans to redesign its courses to help students enhance their chosen career path. Pishore adds, “We are not planning to come up with new courses at the moment, but have plans to redesign and reform the existing ones. For example, the BMS department will come up with corporate grooming and etiquette workshops at our newly lauched board rooms. With the lauch of new radio station, the BMM department will eventually set its own community radio channel which will be entirely run by students. We also have plans of introducing a short term course in tally and soft skills.”

The college's redevelopment is scheduled for completion before the Alumni meet in June, where prominent figures from various fields are expected to attend.