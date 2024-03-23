Mumbai University Reveals Budget For FY 2024-25, Prioritizes Academic Excellence

Mumbai University | File photo

In a strategic move aimed at upholding quality, inclusivity, and excellence, Mumbai University's budget for the financial year 2024-25, totalling Rs. 857 crore, received approval during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) chaired by Ravindra Kulkarni. Despite grappling with a deficit of Rs. 121.6 crore, the university's budget underscores its commitment to academic and governance excellence. Notably, a substantial portion, amounting to Rs. 65 crore, has been allocated to foster a conducive environment for academic pursuits and administrative efficiency.

Among the key highlights of the budget are initiatives focused on enhancing research and innovation culture, promoting internationalization in higher education, and fostering global citizenship education. Additionally, provisions have been made to bolster student support services, alumni engagement, and university-industry partnerships, aligning with the university's vision for holistic development.

In a bid to bolster infrastructure and ancillary development, significant allocations have been directed towards various projects, including the establishment of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre and the enhancement of facilities such as the Bal Apte Hall and Auditorium, School of Languages Building Phase II, and the Avesta Pahlavi Study Centre. Moreover, initiatives such as the expansion of international student hostels, the development of residential complexes for staff, and community hall construction underscore the university's commitment to creating a conducive learning environment.

The budget also earmarks funds for recognizing academic excellence through awards such as the Savitribai Phule Adarsh Shikshika Award and initiatives like the Best Teacher Award. Moreover, it emphasizes the implementation of academic audit frameworks, collaborations with national and international institutions, and the adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) through training and digitalization efforts.

Of particular significance is the allocation of Rs. 30 crore towards initiatives aimed at enhancing governance effectiveness, inclusivity, and excellence. These initiatives encompass various aspects such as the development of a carbon-neutral green campus, infrastructure upgrades, welfare schemes for teaching and non-teaching staff, and the promotion of sports facilities to Olympic standards.

The budget also encompasses digital initiatives for paperless governance, the digitization of records, and the upgradation of the university's data centre to a cloud-based system. Furthermore, it includes provisions for recognizing administrative excellence through awards and fostering university social responsibility through community engagement initiatives like blood donation drives.

Overall, Mumbai University's budget for FY 2024-25 reflects a comprehensive strategy aimed at fostering academic excellence, inclusivity, and sustainable development, aligning with the university's vision to emerge as a world-class institution by 2047.