Mumbai University Releases BMS Semester 6 Results, 80.86 % Students Pass

Tamil Nadu class 10 exam: SSLC result declared on dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in | Pixabay

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has officially announced the result of the first session, i.e., summer session third year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) session 6. This session was held in April 2024. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the university's official website at http://www.mumresults.in/.

This year, a total of 16,112 students registered for this examination, while 15,868 students appeared for the examination, 244 students were absent in the examination. Out of these, 11,186 students have passed this exam, and 2648 students failed to clear the said exam. The overall pass percentage is 80.86 per cent.

The results of 25 students are currently withheld by the university due to issues with the answer copy. Apart from this, the university has also withheld the results of 1129 students, who failed to clear the first or second year. Along with this, the results of 880 students are also reserved by the university, as the admission has not been confirmed for various reasons.

Read Also Mumbai University UG Admission 2024 Registration Begins, Find How To Apply Here

Steps To Check The Result

Step 1: Go to the university's official website.

Step 2: Look for the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the provided link.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials.

Step 5: Your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Go through the details on the document.

Step 7: Now, save and download the results copy for future use.

Step 8: Take a printout of the result document

The university has declared 58 results for the summer session 2024 till date.