Mumbai University releases admission details after HSC results 2023

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra Board announcing the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results, Mumbai University (MU) is all set to begin its pre-admission process on May 27 by distributing its pre-admission forms in both, online and offline modes. Students will be able to access and submit these forms till June 12, 2023.

All students who wish to get admitted to the colleges and the recognised educational institutes affiliated with MU for the first year of their undergraduate degree course will have to make a pre-registration with the varsity.



According to the timetable released by MU, the first merit list will be released on June 19, 2023, after which students can pay the college fee and submit the undertaking form by June 27, 2023. Mumbai University’s second merit list is slated for June 28, after which students can continue to complete the admission formalities till July 5, 2023. The third, and final, merit list will be out on July 6 for which students can continue to apply until July 10, 2023.



A statement released by Mumbai University clarified that all admissions to the First Year of Degree Programmes and their academic activities will be as per the provisions and guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.