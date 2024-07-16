Mumbai University Recruitment 2024: Apply for 152 Faculty Posts; Check Application Process & Vacancy Details

Mumbai University | File photo

The University of Mumbai has commenced the application process for faculty positions for the year 2024. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website, muappointment.mu.ac.in. The application deadline is August 7, 2024.

Vacancy Details

- Deans of Colleges: 4 posts

- Professor: 21 posts

- Deputy Librarians/Associate Professors: 54 vacancies

- Assistant Professors/Assistant Librarians: 73 openings

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the required qualifications and age limits, which can be found in the detailed notification on the official website.

Application Process

The application process involves submitting the completed application form in three copies to the University of Mumbai's Registrar, along with printable copies of the applications and necessary documents. Candidates must also provide their personal information.

Application Fees

- General category: Rs. 500

- Reserved category: Rs. 250

Important Instructions

- Candidates who are currently employed must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current organization.

- Candidates who applied for the position of Dean of Faculty following the September 22, 2023, advertisement are also eligible to reapply.

- The completed application must be submitted in a cloth-lined envelope to the Registrar, University of Mumbai, on or before August 7, 2024, up to 5.00 p.m.

For more information and to apply, please visit the official website, muappointment.mu.ac.in.