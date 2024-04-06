Mumbai University Pioneers Dual Degree Education In Collaboration With St. Louis University, US

Mumbai University MoU with St. Louis University | Mumbai University

Mumbai University introduced a dual degree program aligned with the National Education Policy. This initiative will allow students to pursue dual degrees, combining the academic prowess of Mumbai University with the esteemed St. Louis University of America.

Opportunity for academic excellence

Starting this academic year, students enrolling in the Department of Information Technology's M.S. program in Data Analytics will embark on a unique educational journey. They will undergo two semesters of their first year at Mumbai University followed by two semesters of their second year at Saint Louis University. Additionally, students will have opportunities for on-the-job training and internships, enriching their practical learning experience.

One of the aspects of this program is that students will earn degrees from both universities upon completion. This dual degree arrangement not only enhances the academic profile of students but also harnesses the strengths and expertise of both institutions, fostering academic excellence.

MoU between Mumbai University and St. Louis University

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sealing this collaboration was signed recently between Mumbai University and St. Louis University, marking a significant milestone in educational cooperation. The signing ceremony was attended by key figures from both universities, highlighting the importance of this partnership.

According to Mumbai University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, said, "by expanding the scope of postgraduate course in data analytics, a common program will also be implemented for Ph.D. This agreement will help students broaden their global understanding of the field and open up new avenues of opportunity for students."