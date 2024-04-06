Indian Embassy In DC Advocates Stronger US-India Education Collaboration Amid Safety Concerns

@IndianEmbassyUS

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC on Friday highlighted the importance of fostering collaboration between India and the United States in the field of education.

In a post on social media platform X, the embassy expressed satisfaction with the productive engagement it had with senior faculty members from prestigious universities in Washington DC.

During the interaction, the embassy emphasised the significant opportunities for strengthening knowledge and research partnerships between India and the US. This collaborative effort aims to enhance educational initiatives and promote the well-being of Indian students studying in the United States.

“Excellent interaction with senior faculty from prominent universities in Washington DC on India-US collaboration and opportunities for strengthening knowledge and research partnership and promote well-being of Indian students in the US,” said the Indian Embassy in a post on X.

Notably, multiple distressing incidents have been reported lately from the US involving Indian nationals or people of Indian origin.

Addressing concerns regarding the safety of Indian students studying in the United States, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti recently urged students to remain vigilant and take appropriate safety precautions.

The envoy emphasised that students should stay connected with peers and to utilise campus safety resources to enhance their awareness and preparedness.

In a recent interview with ANI, Garcetti acknowledged the distressing incidents involving Indian students. Emphasising that such incidents can happen statistically in a country of this scale, he urged the students to remain vigilant and take adequate safety measures.

As many as five Indian students were reported dead in separate incidents in the first two months of 2024.