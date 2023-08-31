Mumbai University LLM Entrance Exam 2023 Today: Admit Card and Exam Instructions At mu.ac.in. | Representational pic

The University of Mumbai's Department of Law is conducting the LLM entrance exam today, August 31. Scheduled from 1 pm to 5 pm, the Mumbai University LLM 2023 entrance exam covers topics such as administrative law, human rights law, family law, company law, and constitutional law.

To participate, candidates can retrieve their Mumbai University LLM admit card 2023 from the official website, mu.ac.in. Utilizing registration numbers and birthdates, students can access their MU LLM hall ticket 2023.

Around 50 multiple-choice questions await examinees in this year's LLM entrance exam. The crucial steps to download the MU LLM hall ticket 2023 are:

1. Visit the official website of Mumbai University - mu.ac.in

2. Locate and click the link for Mumbai University LLM admit card 2023 on the homepage.

3. Input registration numbers and date of birth.

4. Click on 'Get Your Admit Card' to download.

5. Retain a printed copy for future use.

As per guidelines, candidates must arrive at the examination center at least half an hour prior to the exam's commencement. The MU LLM admit card 2023 is an obligatory document for the exam day. Failure to produce the admit card will result in candidates being barred from taking the exam.

The Department of Law's LLM entrance exam holds a significant place for those aspiring to pursue advanced legal studies at Mumbai University.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)