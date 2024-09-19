Mumbai University Introduces 'University Department Ranking Framework': To Evaluate Educational Institutions, Quality Of Education

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has launched its first-ever University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF) to evaluate all academic departments, schools, institutions, centers, sub-campuses, and model colleges based on the quality of academics, research, and governance.

In line with the UDRF, the top-ranked department will get a memento, a citation, and a research and infrastructure grant ranging from ₹5 to 25 lakhs.

Top-ranking department in Science category: ₹15 lakhs Research Grant

Second-ranked department in Science category: ₹7 lakhs

Top-ranking Centre of Studies: ₹5 lakhs

Second-ranked Centres of Studies: ₹2 lakhs

Second-ranked departments in Humanities, Commerce, and Management: ₹5 lakhs each

Top-ranking departments in other categories: ₹10 lakhs each

Additionally, the overall ranking of all 80 departments, schools, institutions, Centers/ and model colleges will also be announced. The top-performing department under the Overall Category will receive an additional Research Grant of ₹10 lakhs, and the second-ranked department will receive an additional ₹5 lakhs.

Notably, the University of Mumbai is the first university to introduce the idea of the University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF). This initiative was approved by the Management Council on September 12.

Reflecting upon the announcement, Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai, said, "The decision to rank the University Departments using the parameters of QS, NIRF, Times Rankings, and NAAC/NBA Accreditations is a significant step toward fostering academic excellence and innovative research. This evaluation process will motivate university departments to excel well by focusing on their potential, and strengths and undertaking continuous upgradation of their capabilities, in line with global quality standards."

The External Expert Committees will evaluate the departments under respective categories

1) Research and Professional Activities

2) Departmental Administration and Management

3) Student Support, Achievements and Progression

4) Teaching, Learning, and Assessment Process

5) Faculty Output

6) Conferences, Workshops, and Collaborations

The quantitative evaluation method will be used to assess each of these departments based on the standards outlined in the NIRF, QS/Times Rankings, and NAAC/NBA Accreditations.

What About Lower-Ranked Departments?

Departments with lower rankings will be encouraged and supported to undertake the necessary reforms, progress, and transformations through the 'VC Initiative Mechanism'. The University Research and Development Cell (RDC), Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), NIRF Cell, and Board of Deans play a key role in the development of this ranking framework.

Also, the promising departments under the Research and Professional Activities Category will be given funding support under the title of 'Department with Potential for Research Excellence'.

In addition, the university will also honor the individual teachers, based on their performance evaluation, under the categories of 'Best Research Funding and Innovation Award' and the 'Outstanding Research Publications Award'.