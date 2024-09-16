 Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!
Mumbai University's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has extended the deadline for admissions to various degree and postgraduate courses until September 30.

Krisha Bhatt | Monday, September 16, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The admissions process for a number of degree and post-graduate degrees has been extended by Mumbai University's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). As per the expanded timetable, online applications for all of these courses are now accepted through September 30, 2024.

Candidates may attend the programs if they meet the eligibility requirements.

"Admissions to the first year of postgraduate courses in distance and online learning centers are being done in accordance with the National Education Policy," read the press release.

Check List of Courses Below

M.Com. Courses

Accounts

Management

M.Com. Courses

M. com. (Advanced Accounts)

M. com. (Business Management)

M.Sc. Courses

M.S. C. (Mathematics)

M. S. C. (Information Technology)

M. S. C. (Computer Science)

First Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

First and Second Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

First, Second, and Third Year Degree Courses

B.A.

B.Com.

B.Com. (Accounts and Finance)

B.Sc. (Information Technology)

B.Sc. (Computer Science)

In addition, the deadline for MCA and MMS first-year admission has been extended until September 30, 2024. A link for admission was emailed to the students who took the entrance exam for the MCA and MMS programs. Additionally, there has been an extension to the Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (Sessions 1 and 2) admissions procedure.

For the first year of these courses, the postgraduate admission forms can be filled out at mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

For these courses, the postgraduate first and second year M.A. admission forms are available on the website idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Years one, two, and three of a bachelor's degree. Applications for admission can be completed online at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

