Mumbai: HSNC University All Set To Host DAE-BRNS Biennial Symposium 'SESTEC 2024' From July 10-13

HSNC University in Worli, Mumbai is all set to host the 11th DAE-BRNS Biennial Symposium on "Emerging in Separation Science and Technology (SESTEC-2024)" in association with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai and Association of Separation Scientists and Technologists (ASSET). The Symposium, which is regarded as a premier event and is supported by the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), India, will witness a galaxy of national and international experts as panellists and plenary speakers.

The symposium will be held from 10th -13th July 2024 at the Worli campus of HSNC University, Mumbai, India. The objective of SESTEC-2024 is to provide a forum for scientists and engineers to discuss the recent advances in the area of separation science and technology relevant to the nuclear fuel cycle activities, such as separation of actinides, lanthanides, and fission products and their speciation.

The symposium will also covers recent advances in membrane technology, separation techniques and waste water remediation. The symposium would provide a platform for effective interaction among those engaged in research in the area of separation science and technology. During the symposium, there will be a special session on “Wealth from Waste: Recycling Perspectives”.

The four day symposium will bring together a panel of highly accomplished experts in the field of separation science and technology. The scientific program includes several invited talks by eminent scientists from India and abroad, which encompass both basic studies and applications addressing the topics of novel challenges in separation science and technology. Contributory papers will be presented either in oral or poster sessions. Both oral and poster presentations will be reviewed by a panel of judges for best presentation awards.

The symposium will be extremely useful, especially to young researchers since they will be able to interact with eminent scientists and engineers from national laboratories, Universities and research institutes from India and abroad will participate.

Prof. M.M. Sharma, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Former Director, Institute of Chemical Technology, will grace the inaugural ceremony of the four-day symposium as the Chief Guest.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Hemlata K Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai ; Chairperson, , SESTEC-2024 will be delivering the Opening Remarks while the Introductory Address will be by Dr. P. K. Mohapatra, Director, RC&I Group, BARC, Chairperson, SESTEC-2024. Prof. M.M. Sharma will deliver the keynote address while Prof. U. K. Mudali, Vice Chancellor, HBNI, Mumbai will also deliver a speech. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University, Mumbai will deliver the Presidential Address.