Mumbai University Initiates Student Dialogue Program

In response to the increasing concerns of the students related to results, revaluation, re-examinations, and supplementary mark sheets, Mumbai University has initiated a student dialogue program.

During these dialogues, students are provided with the opportunity to communicate their academic concerns directly with the examination department officials.

The student dialogue program will be organised at Mumbai University's Vidyanagari Campus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhavan (New Examination Building) on the first and third Wednesdays of every month.

Today, on April 18, 2024, the first session of this program was conducted. A total of nine students were present to raise concerns. All these complaints were promptly addressed in the presence of the students. Some students received result improvements, while others were issued supplementary mark sheets.

The student dialogue program held today was attended by the PRO Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre, and Examination and Evaluation Committee Director Dr. Pooja Raundale, among other MU officials.

The upcoming dialogues are scheduled for May 4 and May 15, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Additionally, students who wish to attend these dialogues must carry their valid identification documents.