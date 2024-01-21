Mumbai University: Government Holiday Declared, Exams on January 22 Postponed

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai University has decided to postpone 14 exams scheduled for January 22, 2024, in light of the state government's declaration of a public holiday. The decision comes as the Maharashtra Government marks January 22 as a public holiday to observe the Pranapratishtha of Lord Ram. The state's attention is currently centered on the Pranapratistha ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for the same day.

According to ABP reports, to avoid inconveniencing students who may be traveling long distances to take their exams, Mumbai University has rescheduled the postponed exams to January 31, 2024. Additionally, three examinations from the Institute of Distance and Open Studies of Mumbai University have also been affected, with a revised schedule now available.

The revised dates for the postponed exams are as follows:

Institute of Distance and Open Studies Exams:

First Year BA Session One and First Year BCom - Session One: Rescheduled to February 6, 2024.

MMS - Session Two: Rescheduled to February 1, 2024.

Read Also In A First, Mumbai University Ties Up With French University For Dual Degree

Morning Session University Exams:

B.Com. Session 5

MA Public Policy Session 3

MA Political Science Session 1

MSc Research Session 1

Afternoon Session University Exams:

BMS - MBA (Five Year Combined Course) Semester 1

Third Year BA Semester 5

First Year LLB - Jan. LLB (Three Year Course) Semester 1

First Year LLB - BLS (Five Year Course) Semester 1

LLB (Three Year Course, 75:25) Semester 1

BA LLB (Five Year Combined Course, 75:25) Semester 1

First Year LLB - Jan. LLB (Three Year Course, 60:40) Semester 1

First Year LLB - BLS (Five Year Course, 60:40) Semester 1

MSW Semester Three

MSc Research Semester Three

All affected exams will now be held on January 31, 2024, ensuring that students can give without any undue pressure. Mumbai University urges all students to take note of the revised schedule and wishes them success in their examinations.