Mumbai University extends deadline to apply for degree courses; check here

The Mumbai University 2022 admission schedule has been released on the official website at mu.ac.in.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
Mumbai University |

The deadline for filling up and submitting the Mumbai University admission form 2022 and pre-admission online enrollment form for UG programmes has been extended until June 25. (1 pm). The deadline for submitting the Mumbai University 2022 UG admission form had previously been June 20.

The Mumbai University 2022 admission schedule has also been released on the official website at mu.ac.in. Candidates must ensure that all the personal and academic details mentioned in the Mumbai University 2022 admission form is correct.

How to fill out the Mumbai University admissions form 2022

  1. Visit the official Mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac

  2. Select 'Register' from the menu.

  3. In the Mumbai University admission form 2022, fill in your personal and academic details.

  4. Once you've filled in all of the information in the form, click the 'Submit' button.

  5. The application fee can be paid with a credit card, debit card, UPI, or internet banking transaction.

