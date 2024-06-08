Mumbai University Announces BSc IT Semester 6 Results; 76.60% Students Pass

Representative image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the results of the BSc IT Semester 6 examination for the Third Year Summer Session, held in April 2024. A total of 4,520 students have passed this examination, with a pass percentage of 76.60. These examination results are displayed on the university's website: [http://www.mumresults.in/](http://www.mumresults.in/).

A total of 7,875 students registered for this examination, and 7,695 students appeared. Out of these, 4,520 students passed, while 1,381 students failed. The pass percentage for this examination is 76.60. 180 students were absent for the examination, and results for 32 students have been withheld due to cases of copying. The results for 814 students have been withheld as they have not passed the First or Second Year, and results for 948 students have been withheld due to various reasons, such as admission confirmation issues.

A team was operational to ensure timely evaluation. All professors and principals cooperated in this effort. Special attention was given by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Ajay Bhamre, Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board Dr. Pooja Raundale, and IT Consultant Dr. Hiren Dand. Deputy Registrar of the Results Section, Narendra Khalane, and CCF's System Operation Officer Praveen Mhatre, made significant efforts to announce the results. “The accuracy of the examination was ensured through the implementation of sticker and online attendance methods, resulting in no student's results being withheld,” the official press release read.

Along with BSc IT, the university has also announced the results for BA MMC, Commerce, Science, Management, and Humanities within 30 days. To date, the university has announced 79 results for the Summer Session of 2024.