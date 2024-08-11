 Mumbai: Students Return To College After SC's Partial Stay On Hijab Ban
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Students Return To College After SC's Partial Stay On Hijab Ban

Mumbai: Students Return To College After SC's Partial Stay On Hijab Ban

College, however, continued to prohibit niqab and burqa in keeping with the SC decision.

Musab QaziUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Chembur's Acharya Marathe College | | Facebook

A day after the Supreme Court's (SC) partial stay on the hijab ban at Chembur's Acharya Marathe College, the female students who had stopped going to the college returned to the campus on Saturday.

Even as many students and even teachers at the institute remained unaware of the top court's interim order, the observant Muslim students who were forced to comply with the college's diktat wore hijabs (headscarves) in the classrooms and laboratories. The college, however, continued to prohibit the niqab and burqa, the face covering and full-body veil respectively, in keeping with the SC's decision.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House

While relieved to have been allowed their customary attire, the students felt that they were under the watchful eyes of the college staff. In one instance, the college principal Vidyagauri Lele even sought to inspect the students' coverings.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Students Move SC Against Bombay HC's Hijab Ban Ruling
article-image

“During her lecture in our class, the principal came to us and checked our hijab and dupatta (shawl). She asked one of my classmates to stand and remarked 'Is hijab supposed to be this long?'” said the student, adding, “Why can't she just focus on her teaching responsibilities.”

Another student was stopped from entering the laboratory by the teachers who were in the dark about the SC's decision. She was let in after another teacher informed them about it. “We felt normal in the college after so many days,” said the student.

The apex court on Friday had partially stayed the college's dress code directive, which required learners to wear 'formal and decent' clothing and prohibited religious markers, specifically hijab, niqab, burqa, stole, cap and badge. While the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar put a stay on the prohibition on wearing hijab (headscarf), badge and cap, it allowed the institute to continue restricting niqab, burqa and stoles in classrooms.

Read Also
Mumbai: Chembur College Enforces Dress Code After Hijab Ban Verdict, Evicts Students For Violations
article-image

The court was hearing a plea by three female Muslim students of the college challenging the Bombay High Court's (HC) upholding the college's new 'dress code'. The bench had said that woman students must have freedom of choice in what they are wearing and college cannot force them. The bench had also remarked why the college did not ban 'tilak' and 'bindi' if it intended the religious faiths of the students to not be revealed and asked if the students' names did not reveal their religious identity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Government Forms New Panel To Investigate Irregularities In Mumbai University...

Maharashtra Government Forms New Panel To Investigate Irregularities In Mumbai University...

Mumbai: Students Return To College After SC's Partial Stay On Hijab Ban

Mumbai: Students Return To College After SC's Partial Stay On Hijab Ban

State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

Mumbai: US Consulate's 'Super Saturday' Drive Screens Student Visa Applicants

Mumbai: US Consulate's 'Super Saturday' Drive Screens Student Visa Applicants

Mumbai University To Offer Dual Degrees And Student Exchange With Indiana University, US

Mumbai University To Offer Dual Degrees And Student Exchange With Indiana University, US