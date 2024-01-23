Mumbai: Student Causes Accidental Ceiling Collapse, NMIMS Assures Student Safety

NMIMS College. | Representative Image

A video posted on the social media platform 'X' highlighted an incident at SVKM's NMIMS college in Vile Parle where the ceiling collapsed during regular college hours on January 18, 2024.

The incident on the 7th floor of the Mithibai building, assigned to NMIMS courses, raised worries among students about the college's safety and infrastructure.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) went into depth to understand the incident better and learn more about it.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the FPJ found out that a student passing through the corridor raised himself with his arms by pulling up against the false ceiling. The ceiling collapsed due to his weight, resulting in the student sustaining minor injuries, as confirmed by other students.

The identity of the student remains unknown.

Earlier the students of NMIMS had expressed concerns regarding the infrastructure of the college and the ceiling collapse accident.

Addressing the student concerns about the infrastructure of the college and the ceiling collapse incident, a spokesperson from NMIMS stated, "We at NMIMS want to assure the students that the safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority."

Addressing the incident, the spokesperson said, "As soon as we came to know of the unfortunate incident, we took immediate steps to address the situation. We have done a detailed investigation and are grateful that no one was hurt."

Explaining the incident, they added, "A student caused a small part of the false ceiling to collapse when he attempted to hold onto it. However, there was no structural damage. At NMIMS, precautionary measures are always in place and we are serious about maintaining a secure environment for everyone at the institute."