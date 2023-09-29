NMIMS SBM Starts Admission For MBA In Pharmaceutical Management

NMIMS | Official site (Representational Pic)

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) School of Business Management (SBM) has started the admissions for full-time MBA in Pharmaceutical Management. Candidates can apply through the official site at sbm.nmims.edu

The Management institute will engage students into academics and hands-on fieldwork, including an eight-week summer internship with leading pharmaceutical, medical communication, or medical devices companies.

Direct link to apply

Programme Objectives:

MBA in Pharmaceuticals Management course is to develop students into a multi-disciplinary management courses through rigorous fieldwork and academics, for managerial positions in the Pharmaceutical Industry.

Duration of the course:

The course is for 2 years. Students also need to do 8 weeks of summer Internship with Pharmaceutical, Medical Communication or Medical Devices Companies.

According to the NMIMS, This programme was started in 2003. This course is unlike other MBA Programme offered by various B-Schools as there is no formal ranking for this sector-specific program.

Field activities

Every week, in addition to academics, one full day is devoted to fieldwork in every trimester involving visits to Doctors, Patients, Retailers, Wholesalers, Medical Sales Representatives and Area Sales Managers. In the first year, over 18 field projects are carried out as part of experiential learning.

Total Field work exceeds 180 hours and requires an additional 100 hours of data analysis. Students carry out multiple projects throughout the two years, both as a part of their curriculum and for the corporates.