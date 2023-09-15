NMIMS' Analytica To Showcase Best Of Data Analytics At Mumbai Campus

Representational image |

Mumbai: Analytica, organised by NMIMS’ Business Analytics Pod, has unveiled their most-awaited event of the year – The Analytics Conclave 2023. This Conclave, one of their flagship events conducted at the School of Business Management, provides an experience for students to delve into the world of Data Analytics, its applications, and scope in the industrial landscape.

The event will be held on the university premises by the college administration and the hardworking team at Analytica. Five sub-events fall under this overarching umbrella of the Conclave. These events are:

HackVerse (September 15-17)

A hackathon event to seamlessly merge the realms of Business and Technology, HackVerse will provide a unique platform for participants to collaborate, ideate, and create impactful solutions that aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world business challenges. Hackverse aids participants in developing solutions that not only showcase technical command but also strategic business objectives.

Master Class (September 15)

This is a platform wherein an industry expert sheds light on the scope of real-world analytics. A series-based event, led by the esteemed Mr. Sandeep Raut (Rank #8 of Top 20 Global Thought Leaders in Digital transformation), will focus on data-driven decision-making, optimization of resource efficiency, forecasting future trends, and fostering innovation across various industries.

Statistical Tambola (September 15)

A Tambola-based game, where the numbers aren’t that easy to tick off – the participants have to solve statistical riddles to find the number that needs to be ticked off of their card. The fastest minds stand a chance to win cash prizes worth Rs. 2000.

Titan’s Circle (September 16)

This event will see industry specialists convene to address the burning topics of the analytics industry; Dr. Amarjeet Kaur, Senior Data Science Manager, Digital Healthcare at Jio Platforms will be addressing the audience on the topic, “Analytics in Healthcare.” Meanwhile, Mr. Ankush K. Shah, Head of Growth Initiatives, Exponentia.ai shall address the topic, “Visualise your Success: A Thriving Career in Business Intelligence”.

Swipe to Climb (September 16)

Participants will swipe on the profiles of famous businessmen and industrialists and will answer questions based on their selections. If they answer correctly, they will get to move up the game board. The ones with a sound knowledge of the current industry landscape, and high competitive spirit stand a chance to excel in this battle of wits.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)