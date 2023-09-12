NMIMS SBM's MBA Programme Surges 13 Places To 83rd In Global B-School Rankings

Official

NMIMS SBM MBA Programme climbs from 96th to 83rd globally in FT MiM Ranking 2023

Ranks Top 50 globally for salary increase, 2nd in India as per the survey

Ranks top 25 globally for career progression, 4th in India

Earns a student satisfaction score of 8.83, top 60 Globally

Leads in gender diversity among faculty, top 15 globally, 2nd in India

Mumbai: MBA Programme of the NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) has reached a new benchmark by achieving the 83rd position in the prestigious Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) Ranking 2023. The achievement represents a significant increase from its debut position of 96th in 2022, firmly establishing it as a major global participant in Management Education.

The Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings are one of the most prestigious rankings in the globe. NMIMS SBM’s consistent ascent (in these rankings) demonstrates its impact in providing young aspiring graduates in India with a world-class business education.

The inclusion of NMIMS SBM in this prestigious Global Ranking is a testament to the institution’s demonstrated excellence in a number of critical areas, such as career progression, percentage salary increase, student satisfaction, and faculty gender diversity. These results are also a reflection of the NMIMS SBM’s globally benchmarked curriculum, pedagogical innovations, and graduates’ outstanding career outcomes.

The programme is proud to be ranked among the top 25 institutions worldwide for career advancement, and it retains an impressive fourth place among Indian B-Schools.

In addition, it has earned a coveted position among the top 50 institutions worldwide for ‘percentage salary increase,’ achieving the second-best position among Indian colleges. This demonstrates the industry’s faith in the calibre of NMIMS SBM students.

The institution’s commitment to student satisfaction is reflected in its overall score of 8.83, which places it among the top 60 institutions in the globe. Moreover, NMIMS SBM promotes gender diversity among its faculty, ranking within the top 15 globally and securing the 2nd position in India.

Notably, NMIMS SBM is the only university business school with the maximum number of Indian graduates to appear on this illustrious list, distinguishing it from other standalone B-School institutions.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of NMIMS, commented on the institution’s prestigious achievement in the FT Global 2023 Ranking by asserting, “Our ranking in the FT MiM Ranking 2023 reaffirms our commitment to excellence in management education. At NMIMS, we have always prioritised cutting-edge curriculum, pedagogical innovations, modern infrastructure, and students’ employability. Staying one step ahead is crucial to meet the industry’s evolving requirements and equip our students with the utmost confidence to face the competitive professional world. Our faculty’s commitment to gender diversity enriches our educational environment with distinct perspectives.”

Dr. Prashant Mishra, dean of the Mumbai campus of the NMIMS School of Business Management, conveyed his delight at this significant accomplishment: “We are ecstatic to have achieved the 83rd position in the FT MiM 2023 ranking. This achievement reflects our unwavering efforts to equip our students with the most relevant skills and competencies through a cutting-edge curriculum and superior teaching-learning processes, preparing them for success in today’s fiercely competitive business environment. Additionally, the rankings demonstrate the influence and success of our graduates in the corporate world. In addition, the school’s recognition demonstrates the quality of business education in India on the international stage.”

About the NMIMS School of Business Administration:

Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal, a prominent public charitable education trust, founded the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai in 1981 in order to provide management programmes. It began modestly by offering a two-year, full-time Master’s Programme in Management Studies in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, with four full-time faculty, 3,162 books, and 40 students.

The consistent academic quality, emphasis on research, faculty from top national and international institutes, and strong industry ties have set the School of Business Management amongst the top private B-Schools in India and the world.

The School of Business Management believes in equipping students with knowledge and skills in their selected specialisations, instilling values, identifying latent talents, and providing them with opportunities to realise their full potential.

SBM believes in fostering a scientific spirit of inquiry in its students and, by providing a value-based education, transforming them into leaders and responsible members of society who will go on to serve as agents of social change.

