Mumbai: St Xavier's Malhar 2022 aims to provide new avenues

Students at event organised by Malhar Fest's in collaboration with Sunday Streets |

Malhar, the annual intercollegiate youth festival of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai is the legacy that returns every year during the monsoons while bringing a new perspective, chance, and platform for students to showcase themselves every year.

Last year, despite the lockdown, Malhar 2021 took the front stage with its virtual fest. With its theme, “Malhar Parallax: The Legacy Rerouted”, the festival came with a modern twist.

This year, with “Malhar Aurora: Transcending Horizons”, the organising committee aims to open up new avenues for students. Students would be encouraged to go beyond their potential.

Paving its way to the main day, Malhar 2022 has been the talk of the town for the past month. It all began with their social cause initiative in collaboration with Sparsha Charity and Saturday Art Class which helped underprivileged kids learn self-expression through art. This was followed by a dance workshop with celebrity trainer and choreographer Vivek Dadhich.

Malhar Fest's collaboration with Sunday Streets (an initiative of Mumbai police) also gained eyeballs from Mumbaikars. The elimination rounds for the competing colleges of Malhar 2022 were held on August 21, with the top performers making their way to the finale to be held on August 28 and 29.

Malhar 2022 powered by Fast&Up and partnered with Nixi, recently announced its glorious guest line-up for its first day, called the Malhar Conclave. The guests includes keynote speakers Bezwada Wilson, and Palki Sharma Upadhyay, along with celebrities including Dhruv Sehgal, well-known for his role in Netflix’s Little Things.

Malhar 2022 will also host a queer panel discussion with guests including Parmesh Shahani, Sonal Giani among others. With events like literary arts, fine arts, and performing arts, to need-of-the-hour discussions- Malhar 2022 has set its sights on going beyond expectations this year. People can book their tickets now on Insider.com.