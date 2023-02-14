Mumbai: SNDT university to convert all UG programmes to 4-year courses from next year

The 107-year-old university, which caters exclusively to women, currently has over 53,000 students enrolled at its various departments. | SNDT Women's University

Mumbai: The SNDT Women's University plans to offer all its undergraduate (UG) courses as four-year programmes from the upcoming academic year 2023-24.

The decision follows the state government's directive to all universities in the state to restructure both the bachelor's and master's courses in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in place, students will get multiple entry and exit options. They can also do research and internships during their course and pursue a PhD right after acquiring their bachelor's degree.

"We are working on a proposal to convert all our three-year UG programmes to FYUP. The proposal will soon be presented to the state's steering committee for NEP implementation," said Ruby Ojha, Pro V-C, SNDT University.

Read Also New York college signs MoU with Mumbai's SNDT for academic cooperation

14-member committee to steep NEP, FYUP

The state government last year formed a 14-member steering committee led by former Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Nitin Karmalkar to chart out the implementation of NEP in the state's higher education institutes. In addition to FYUP, the panel will look after the roll-out of the one-year master's programme, multi-disciplinary syllabus, the inclusion of online and distance learning courses in regular programmes and a uniform academic calendar, among other reforms proposed in NEP.

The 107-year-old SNDT University, which caters exclusively to women, currently has over 53,000 students enrolled at its various departments and 265-odd affiliated colleges located across the state.

According to Ojha, under FYUP, students will get a total of 172 credits, up from 144 credits offered in the three-year programmes. The bulk of new credits will be awarded for internships or research work undertaken by the students. However, the students will need to get a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average of 7.5, in order to avail the research opportunity.

Degree after three years, Honours post four

The students will still get a degree, if they leave the programme after three years, while those completing all four years will get an honours degree. The students can also leave the course after the first and second years to get a certificate and a diploma, respectively. Those leaving the course mid-way can also rejoin provided they complete the programme in a maximum of seven years.

Ojha said that the university and the affiliated colleges will be able to teach for an extra year with their existing faculty strength and resources. "There won't be much increase in teaching hours, as the students will be learning on their own through internships in the final year. The course will have so much flexibility that the colleges will be able to manage it,"

NEP rushed, say teachers

However, the teachers remain sceptical of the state and the university's push for FYUP. "The colleges are not ready for the four-year programme yet, as there's a shortage of faculty. It's not clear how will they distribute the multi-disciplinary, elective major and minor subjects among teachers," said Tapati Mukhopadhyay of the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Union (MFUCTO).

She also criticised the multiple entry and exit option. "In the name of flexibility, it's a process of eliminating students. It must be seen what will be the impact on students in rural and tribal areas," she said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)