Mumbai: SIO Mira Road Distributed Educational Kit to Azad Nagar Fire-Affected Students

Following a devastating fire that engulfed the Azad Nagar area in Mira Road on 28th February, numerous NGOs and Islamic organisations have rallied together to extend assistance to those affected. Among them, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Mira Road chapter, undertook a comprehensive survey of the fire-affected students.

Essential aid to students and families

Today, on 10th March 2024, SIO Mira Road took a proactive step by distributing educational kits to 40 affected students at the Islamic Centre in Mira Road. These kits included essential school supplies such as school bags, books, and stationery items. Additionally, the organisation provided utensils and clothes to support the affected families.

This initiative underscores the commitment of SIO Mira Road towards uplifting and supporting the humanity during times of adversity. Through such efforts, the organisation aims to contribute positively to the well-being of those impacted by the tragic incident in Azad Nagar, Mira Road.

About the fire incident

A massive fire erupted in a slum area close to the Golden Nest circle in Bhayandar (east) on Wednesday morning, 28th February 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 am in Azad Nagar, a densely populated slum where numerous scrap warehouses containing dangerous substances were also situated.

An extensive amount of property damage has been reported, as around 50 huts, along with numerous scrap storage buildings and other businesses, were destroyed in a fire. It took over four hours and approximately 134 firefighters to extinguish the intense flames. The fire is said to have started in a scrap storage building, likely due to a short circuit, and quickly spread throughout the entire area. The sound of loud explosions suggests that gas cylinder blasts may have contributed to the large-scale blaze.