Mira-Bhayandar: Days After Fire, MBMC Begins Razing Illegal Structures in Azad Nagar |

Mira-Bhayandar: Just five days after a massive fire broke out in Azad Nagar- a densely populated slum settlement located near the Golden Nest circle area of Bhayandar (east) on 28, February, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) started pulling down illegally constructed structures and weeding out half burn remains on Tuesday.

One Person Dead In Azad Nagar Fire

While one person identified as-Deepak Chourasia alias Pappu (42) had died due to fatal burn injuries, five persons including two children and three fire personnel were injured during the fire fighting and rescue operations. The anti-encroachment squad led by Narendra Chavhan started demolition work with the help of JCB’s and manual labour amidst tight security arrangements.

More than 40 residential and commercial structures which had illegally sprung up on the land said to be tagged with social forestry reservation were on the radar of the demolition team. Apart from residential and commercial structures, the slum settlement also houses dozens of illegally operating scrap godowns which allegedly store hazardous material.