 Mumbai: Some Schools To Remain Closed On December 6 Due To BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Mumbai: Some Schools To Remain Closed On December 6 Due To BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Although the government of Maharashtra hasn't given a clear directive, schools around Dadar's Shivaji Park area and some suburbs will remain closed on BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas due to the heavy crowding that is seen in Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park.

Lavanya A Updated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Maharashtra Govt Declares Holiday For Govt Schools And Colleges On December 6 In Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra has declared a local holiday tomorrow, December 6, the 67th death anniversary of BR Ambedkar for administrative offices in Mumbai and its sub-districts without giving a clear directive for schools around the city.

News coming in states that schools around Dadar's Shivaji Park area and some suburbs will remain closed on BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas due to the heavy crowding that is seen in Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park.

Social media posts show schools declaring December 6 as a holiday citing BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas as the reason.

Widely known as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the day attracts lakhs of Ambedkar's followers from India to Dadar's Chaitya Bhoomi, where they gather to pay their respects. Preparations in Mumbai began in full swing to ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Authorities announced several traffic diversions and additional transport in the anticipation of lakhs of Ambedkaris converging at Chaitya Bhoomi.



