 Mumbai Rain: Amid IMD's 'Red' Alert, Some Schools Stay Open & Bombay Scottish Goes Online; Most Closed Due to Severe Weather—Find Out Which!
Amid the IMD's red alert for severe weather, Free Press Journal (FPJ) spoke to various schools in Mumbai, revealing that some remain open while Bombay Scottish School has shifted to online classes. However, most schools are closed today due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Students and parents are advised to check with school administrations for updates on operations.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: In light of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) red alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, many schools in Mumbai have opted for closure. However, a few private institutions have chosen to continue operations amid the severe weather conditions.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all government and private schools would be closed tomorrow, Free Press Journal (FPJ) spoke to various schools in Mumbai, revealing that:

-Poddar International School remained open, continuing regular classes despite the torrential downpour.

-Bombay Scottish School Powai decided to conduct online classes instead of in-person attendance. Principal Mrs. Jane Kotain stated, “The children are in attendance. We've postponed all offline activities today. Most private schools will either work online or compensate on another day.”

Thane: Ambernath Police Crack ₹40-Crore Kidnapping Case, Arrest 10 Including Suspended BMC Firemen
Thane: Ambernath Police Crack ₹40-Crore Kidnapping Case, Arrest 10 Including Suspended BMC Firemen
MG India Launches Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm Editions with Exciting Upgrades
MG India Launches Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm Editions with Exciting Upgrades
Tamil Nadu Schools Quarterly Holidays Extended Till October 6
Tamil Nadu Schools Quarterly Holidays Extended Till October 6

-In contrast, JBCN and Ryan Group of Schools have announced closures for today only, clarifying that school will resume as normal tomorrow, based on a circular received indicating that the closure applies solely for today.

-Additional schools, such as Campion School in Fort and Jamnabai Narsee International School, will also remain closed due to the incessant rains and significant waterlogging in various regions of the city.

The IMD's bulletin highlights the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds expected over the next 24 hours in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.

Students and parents are advised to stay in contact with school administrations for updates on school operations, as local train services have also been impacted by the weather.

As per the official notice from the BMC, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai until tomorrow morning at 8:30 am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow, September 27, 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The BMC administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of their homes only if necessary.”

