 Mumbai: Peon Arrested For Harassing Underage Students
Mumbai: Peon Arrested For Harassing Underage Students

Mumbai school peon arrested for harassing and stalking three minor girls. The accused made lewd calls using contact numbers obtained from school data.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

In a distressing incident, a 21-year-old school peon in Mumbai's Bandra area was apprehended by the local police for allegedly harassing and stalking three minor school girls. The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly began making lewd phone calls to the minors after obtaining their contact numbers from the school's student data.

Minors break silence on harassment

According to the reports, the unsettling situation unfolded on November 2, when the accused first made indecent comments within the school premises. The terrified minors initially kept the ordeal to themselves but eventually confided in their parents about the distressing incidents.

"The minors complained to their parents that the accused first made the indecent comments on November 2 in the school premises. Initially, they were scared and embarrassed over it but decided not to take the matter up with the elders. Later decided to open up," an officer from the Bandra police station mentioned.

A police officer shared, "The parents filed the complaints after the minors informed them when the matter started getting out of control. The accused was arrested after he reported for work on Tuesday."

The accused faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 354 (A) for sexual harassment, Section 354 (D) for stalking, Section 509 for actions intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as TOI reported.

