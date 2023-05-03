Mumbai: No scores, no revaluation! Apathy on MU's part alleges M.Phil student

With no access to his scores or answer papers, the student made a request for revaluation which was allegedly outright denied by the department. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Advocate Sachin G. Adkar, a 44-year-old M.Phil student at Mumbai University, was stumped when the Department of Law refused to release his results for his theory examinations held in July 2022.

The department, allegedly without disclosing Adkar’s marks, stated that the student wouldn’t be allowed to see his scores since he failed the three exams. He was further denied a chance for paper re-evaluation as well claims the lawyer. “I am in a fix. They are not permitting me to see my own marks and the professors claim that M.Phil students can’t apply for re-evaluation. Commerce department within the same Mumbai University has released its M.Phil revaluation lists in the past, why is it that the rules are followed differently at the Department of Law?” asked Adkar.

Adkar, who also completed his LLM at MU, got admission to the varsity’s M.Phil course for the academic year 2021-2022. Along with four other students, he appeared for three theoretical exams of 100 marks each in July 2022. Unable to find his name in the department’s results list the lawyer went on file RTI complaints, which were accessed by The FPJ.

Responding to his queries, MU’s Law Department wrote in response to the RTI, “Mumbai University’s Law Department has implemented the M.Phil course from 2009-2010. Since then, there is a provision to publish only the names of students who have passed the M Phil exam as the course is research-oriented. Students who pass in three subjects are declared as pass only and there is no provision for providing copies of each answer sheet for each subject.”

With no access to his scores or answer papers, the student made a request for revaluation which was allegedly outright denied by the department. “Mumbai University rules state that examinees can apply for individual revaluation for all theory papers conducted on behalf of the university. The department has not even issued revaluation forms for M.Phil students but is not able to show any written rule for the same,” said Adkar.

Firmly believing that he wrote his papers well, Adkar is determined to either see his scores or push for an exam revaluation. In his recent RTI, MU’s appellate authority has instructed the Law department to provide Adkar with sufficient data regarding the rule prohibiting revaluation in the department. “It's been two months and I still have not heard from the Head of Department. If this goes on I will write to the Governor of Maharashtra seeking help. If that fails, my last option is to file a writ petition,” said the M.Phil student.

The Free Press Journal reached out to officials at MU’s Law Department who informed us that the matter is still under consideration and it would not be right to comment on it till it is resolved.

