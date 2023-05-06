Mumbai: NMIMS to challenge UGC ban on online courses at Bombay High Court

This comes after the UGC barred the noted business school from offering distance learning and online programmes. | NMIMS Mumbai

Mumbai: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies has moved to the Bombay High Court to challenge the University Grants Commission (UGC) directive bringing all its online courses to a halt.

The institute recently released an official statement that said, "This communication relates to the Public Notice dated 17/04/2023 issued by UGC withholding/ debarring NMIMS from offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes (OL). The matter is currently before the Hon’ble High Court, Bombay and the same is sub-judice. NMIMS is making all efforts to get this issue resolved as early as possible in the interest of the students.'

This comes after the UGC barred the noted business school from offering distance learning and online programmes earlier this month due to gross violation of norms.

The notice released by UGC secretary Manish Joshi stated that the institute had made gross violations concerning the functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), quality of Self Learning Material, and e-Learning Material (e-LM).

While UGC denied commenting on the institute moving to the court, UGC secretary Manish Joshi had previously told The FPJ, "A fact-finding committee was constituted to visit NMIMS that has given enough opportunity to the institution to present its case. After due diligence, the commission has decided to ban the programme."

"NMIMS will be allowed to resume its online and ODL programmes only after the ban period, provided it complies with all UGC norms," he added.