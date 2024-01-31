Mumbai News: St Pauls Institute Of Communication Education For Women Evolves Into St Pauls College For Women, Expanding Academic Offerings

ANI Image

Mumbai: In a significant step towards academic innovation and inclusivity, St Pauls Institute of Communication Education for Women proudly announces its evolution into St Pauls College for Women. This transition marks a pivotal moment in the institution’s history, reflecting an expanded academic spectrum while steadfastly upholding its commitment to empowering women through high-quality education.

The new nomenclature captures the essence of growth and transformation, echoing the institution’s dedication to providing a dynamic and comprehensive educational experience for women. St Pauls College for Women builds on its rich heritage while embracing a future brimming with possibilities.

“Our journey as St Pauls College for Women is an exciting progression that aligns with our vision to offer a holistic education that prepares women for leadership roles in diverse fields,” expressed Fr (Dr) Plavendran Irudayasamy, Principal, St Pauls College for Women. “While our name has evolved, our dedication to empowering women through education remains unwavering. We are proud to embark on this journey and invite all to join us in shaping a future where women thrive academically and professionally.”

St Pauls College for Women takes pride in introducing a broader range of academic programs, including BMS and catering to the evolving needs of women in various sectors. The institution continues its legacy of academic excellence with a renewed focus on fostering skills and knowledge that transcend traditional boundaries. The decision to rebrand is rooted in the institution’s desire to honour its rich heritage while embracing the present and future. St Pauls College for Women remains committed to the values that have defined its legacy, now combined with a forward-looking approach to education.

Alongside this momentous announcement, St Pauls College for Women recently played host to the annual fest, Mediathon 2024. The two-day event, held on January 16 and 17, 2023, witnessed enthusiastic participation from multiple colleges. Mediathon proved to be a vibrant platform, fostering creativity, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas among students from diverse backgrounds. The Best Contingent Leader was awarded to Mr. Harsh Tiwari, Rahul Education and the Best College Award was received by Rahul Education as well.

“Mediathon 2024 is a student-driven, management-powered inclusive event. We were thrilled to see the passion and creativity displayed by the participating colleges, making this edition a resounding success and becoming a conduit for practical learning.,” shared Ms Riva Sugandhi, Chairperson, Mediathon 2024.

St Pauls College for Women looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence, empowering women to excel academically and make meaningful contributions to society.

Read Also Mumbai College Identity Mystery: Fake Account Raises Concerns at RD National College

St Pauls College for Women is a renowned institution committed to providing high-quality education for women. With a legacy rooted in empowerment, the college focuses on preparing women for leadership roles across diverse industries, fostering an environment of innovation, inclusivity, and academic excellence.

In August 2018, the Bombay St Paul Society Trust, an undertaking of the Society of St Paul, an international religious congregation, inaugurated St Pauls Institute of Communication Education for Women (SPICE for Women), which is now St Pauls College For Women (SPCW); affiliated to the University of Mumbai. SPCW is dedicated to media and management studies and offers a BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) undergraduate degree courses, exclusively for women students. For more information about the institution and its programs, please visit https://mum.stpaulscollege.edu.in/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)