Mumbai News: Schools Win Big In Debating League Juried By Author Chetan Bhagat At IIT Bombay

Winning team from Oberoi International School & Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai (L-R) Vadant Nair, Ahana Barthwal and Nyesha Kapoor. | Special arrangement.

Mumbai: In a competition that brought together schools from every corner of the country, Oberoi International School & Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai won the coveted title of Mumbai Speech & Debating League (MSDL) 2023 finale held in Mumbai in the middle school category while Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur emerged as the winner in the senior category, and the team Pathways School-Gurgaon, Shiv Nadar School-Gurgaon and Dhirubhai Ambani International School-Mumbai stood first in the Junior school category.

Language learning organisation, Burlington English, Indian Debating League (IDL) and the Debating Society (DebSoc) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay hosted the finals of the Mumbai Speech & Debate League (MSDL) at IIT Bombay.

The finale witnessed speakers & debaters articulating their positions which were juried by author Chetan Bhagat. Participants were evaluated on their cogent arguments, eloquent deliveries, and engaging discourses.

Mr. Amit Baveja, Chief Business Officer, of Burlington English, said, "Burlington English is committed to equipping learners with robust communication skills, which we believe is fundamental to unlocking a world of opportunities. Our collaboration with IDL and IIT Bombay reinforces our mission to develop the public speaking and debating talents of our future leaders and thinkers."

Through this collaboration, Burlington English, Indian Debating League, and IIT Bombay are spearheading a movement that champions intellectual exchange, seamless communication, and comprehensive learning. This alliance aims to deliver a transformative experience to participants, emphasizing the importance of public speaking and debate in educational environments.

Ms. Anjali Tiwary, Founder and CEO – Indian Debating League, said, “IDL community is the largest Debating Community, which organizes theme-based tournaments to encourage talent from every corner of the country, much like the Sports Leagues (IPL) do. Learning with Competitive Leagues accelerates the ability to hone skills and represent India at International debating circuits.”

The MSDL garners participants from leading schools such as Dhirubhai Ambani International School, The Cathedral and John Connon School, Shiv Nadar School, Pathways World School, Bombay Scottish School, Jayshree Periwal International School, Pawar Public Schools, Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram School, among others, encouraging competitive debate in India.