Mumbai News: MNS Stages Protest After School Suspends Students for Chanting, 'Jai Sri Ram'

Suspends Students for Chanting, 'Jai Sri Ram' | Representative image

A School in Mumbai's Vashi area has taken disciplinary action against a few students for allegedly screaming a religious slogan, According to the various reports the action by the school authorities has evoked a sharp rebuke from political parties and right-wing outfits who claim that the management has rusticated those students for raising the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan.

According to the reports, Many Right wing groups including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sakal Hindu Samaj and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have threatened the school that if it did not take back the students than they will agitate against the Institute. The students were allegedly caught chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in the school bathroom following which action was taken against them.

Soon as the incident came to light, several workers of the MNS gathered outside the school, accusing the management of expelling the students.

However the school's Pricipal, Saira Kennedy rejected the claims, he says, "The four students, who were chanting slogans inside school premises, were suspended and not expelled."

Kennedy also said that the students were screaming while rushing from the corridor to the washroom during the break time. “I heard it and went to the floor to check." However he did not hear any 'Jai Shri Ram' cries. He adds, "The students were screaming in a very unusual manner, which was not normal."

She further clarified, "It is a matter of concern because of indiscipline. Hence, we took disciplinary action. We asked the six students to bring their parents to the school within three days. The parents of four of them came on Tuesday. We met them and asked them to find out why the children behaved in such a manner and told them that such behavior was unacceptable."

MNS leader, Sandesh Dongre condemned the action taken by the school to rusticate the students for raising the alleged slogan. He further claimed that the principal gave him an apology letter and agreed to take back the students.