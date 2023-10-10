Mumbai News: Lilavatibai Podar Completes 16 Years Of ‘Zenith’

Lialavatibai Podar High School celebrated 16th year of Zenith | Special Arrangement

As Zenith 2023 came to a conclusion, the echoes of merriment, creativity, and unity continued to resonate in the halls of Lilavatibai Podar High School. Zenith, an annual event known for its grandeur and the exceptional abilities of LPHS students showcased talent, diversity, and the indomitable human spirit in its 16th edition, themed "Colours of Expression."

The theme's essence was beautifully captured in the myriad of colours that adorned the event, both metaphorically and literally. Zenith became a canvas where students painted their aspirations, emotions, and experiences.

Zenith 2023 witnessed over 5,000 students and more than 35 schools in this extravaganza that was held across 3 venues. The festival showcased a rich tapestry of over 40 artistic, cultural, and sports activities that challenged the participants and impressed the judges.

From the mesmerising performances, intense word battles of Infinitus, exploration of the YOUniverse to the Visual Arts displays, every facet of student talent was celebrated at the festival. A wide range of events, including, sports, online activities, and performing arts, added vibrancy to Zenith 2023. The hybrid mode ensured that participants could showcase their talents in the offline and online formats.

“Zenith is more than just an event; it's an extraordinary journey of self-discovery. It encourages students to push their limits, expand their horizons, and surpass all expectations” said Lilavatibai Podar High School Principal, Mrs Alexander.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)