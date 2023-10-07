 Mumbai News: Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School Celebrates 45th Annual Book Exhibition
Students can visit the book exhibition and grab books from a wide range of genres at incredible rates under one roof.

Updated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Dr. Revathi Srinivasan, Mr. Amole Gupte, and Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni were present at the inauguration |

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School is celebrating its 45th annual book exhibition from October 6 to 8 with renowned individuals such as the multi-talented Mr. Amole Gupte, known for his work in Bollywood as the chief guest and the legendary Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni, former Indian cricketer and Founder Director of IISM, serving as the guest of honour. 

Dr. Revathi Srinivasan, Director of Education and Principal, Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, welcomed everyone with immense pride, while Amole Gupte spent time at the book exhibition having an insightful interaction along with the students post the inauguration.

Date: October 6 to October 8.

Timings: 10 am to 7 pm.

Venue: Malhar Hall and KG Classrooms, Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School.

