 Mumbai News: City School Principal Dr Revathi Srinivasan Honoured At UK Parliament
Under Dr Revathi Srinivasan, Sulochanadevi Singhania School has garnered international acclaim for its pioneering initiatives, which reflect her deep commitment to innovative educational practices.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Dr Revathi Srinivasan (L) and Ms. Susan Kramer (R) | Official

Mumbai: Dr Revathi Srinivasan, who serves as a Mentor at Singhania Education and Director of Singhania Group of Schools, has been internationally recognised for her contributions to education. The distinguished title of ‘Global Icon and Inspirational Global Leader in Education’ was bestowed upon her in a ceremony held at the House of Lords within the British Parliament by Ms. Susan Kramer, a prominent member of the House of Lords, and Councillor Sunil Chopra, the Mayor of Southwark.

Under Dr Srinivasan, Sulochanadevi Singhania School has garnered international acclaim for its pioneering initiatives, which reflect her deep commitment to innovative educational practices.

Beyond her administrative roles, Dr. Srinivasan is also an orator and a reader, whose engagements span a wide array of topics, ranging from pedagogical innovations and skill development to leadership, education redefinition, and global teaching-learning processes. 

