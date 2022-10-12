Mumbai: MU releases revised exam dates for winter session; check details here

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the revised exam dates for the second session i.e. winter session, which were set to begin on October 10 but were eventually postponed due to demands by students.

The students had raised concerns over the exam dates clashing with Diwali, while also needing more time to prepare for the exam. The revised exam schedule is available for students at the official website – mu.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the exams for the commerce stream will start on November 18 and end on February 21. November 4 marks the start of the exams for humanities courses, which will last until February 2.

Students in the science stream, who are in their final year, and hail from colleges across Mumbai wrote to the varsity administration last week to request a postponement of exams. The institution then issued a notification informing students about the exam postponement.

All regular and backlog exams of the University will also be conducted offline.

The university has further announced the dates of 379 exams including 80 humanities, 96 commerce, 94 science, and 109 inter-faculty exams for the winter session of 2022. The examination dates of the Faculty of Technology and Institute of Distance and Open Studies will also be announced soon.

Here are the official dates released by MU:

Mumbai University revised datesheet for winter session exams.