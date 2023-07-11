Mumbai: MMK College To Set Up Center Of Excellence For CA Aspirants

MMK College

Mumbai: The Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani (MMK) College of Commerce & Economics is all set to develop an center of excellence for Chartered accountant students this year at its campus.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with immense pleasure, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 8, with 11 prestigious colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai and 3 with HSNC University, Mumbai to support institutions in framing the syllabus for the courses under the Faculty of Commerce and Management and impart subject-related training to the faculty.

The MOU's general objective is to extend academic cooperation in courses under the Faculty of Commerce and Management to facilitate the development of a collaborative and mutually beneficial program. This in turn will serve to enhance the intellectual life and cultural development in both organisations.

"We want to ensure that every student is prepared to at least become an accountant", according to Prof. Dr. C.A. Kishore Peshori, Principal of Smt. MMK College. "The Centre of Excellence (ICAI) is only for the CA students. W believe it;ll be very beneficial for students as it equips you in building good communication skills, business etiquette, presentation skills, leadership skills, interview skills, group discussions, negotiation skills," he added.