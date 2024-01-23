Mumbai: Mithibai College's 'Finanza' Festival Showcases Financial And Entrepreneurial Excellence

Mithibai College's Finance Department hosted its Financial and Entrepreneurial festival 'Finanza' on January 10, 2024.



The fest began with the Foresight Conclave event that comprised speakers including Sumit Zaveri (CFO, Burger King), Maulik Sanghavi (Partner, BDO), Ankit Gadia (Head of Finance- India Business, Cipla), and Amit Dalmia (Senior Managing Director at Blackstone).



Following the previous event, a ‘Beyond the Bricks’ session was conducted with the discussions on ‘Building a 900 crore Company from Scratch’ with Sanjay Arora (Founder, Suburban Diagnostics) and Rafique Merchant (Real Estate and TEDx Speaker), Vishal Bhargava (Real Estate Columnist at Moneycontrol) and Sagar Visawadia (Founder, Dream Properties).

Day 1 Schedule



Scheduled for day 1, the informal events included ‘Filmy Frenzy’ and ‘Unsettling Roles’.



Furthermore, The events falling under the Financial Events Department included ‘Dalaal Street’, ‘Oil Sheikhs’, and ‘Corporate Auction’. The Business and Management Events consisted of ‘Venture Nexus’, ‘Money Mastery’, and ‘Catalyst Chronicles’.

Read Also Mithibai Kshitij 2024 Sets the Stage Ablaze with Spectacular Day 1 Extravaganza

Day 2 Schedule



The events hosted on Day 2 included ‘ Money Matrix’ and ‘Monopoly X Crypto’ from the Financial Events Department, ‘Brainwave Battle’ and ‘Mastery Mansion from the Informals Department, and ‘IPL Auction,’ from the Business and Management Events Department.



The second day of the festival commenced with the Foresight Conclave event, attended by Jitendra Attra (CFO, SBI General Insurance) and Girish Goenka (CFO, Piramal Realty). Another session of the Foresight Conclave event was attended by Graham Rouse, New Zealand Trade Commissioner and Consul General for India and South Asia where he delivered a presentation on the bilateral trade between India and New Zealand and the opportunities that stand with it.

Carnival Event



Additionally, the FinFlea i.e. the Carnival event was set up in the lab area of the Mithibai College campus and provided a platform to 30+ small business owners, that served food, trendy accessories, desserts, clothing, and more to the attendees.