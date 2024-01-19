Mithibai Kshitij 2024 Sets the Stage Ablaze with Spectacular Day 1 Extravaganza

Official

Mumbai: Mithibai College kicked off its highly anticipated annual cultural festival, Kshitij, on January 16, marking the commencement of a two-day celebration that promises to redefine the standards for college festivals. The festivities unfolded at two iconic venues – the expansive JVPD Grounds and the vibrant Mithibai College Campus.

Official

Day one of Mithibai Kshitij witnessed an impressive showcase of talent across various creative domains, including Creatives and Fine Arts, Literary Arts, and Performing Arts. The festival began on an energetic note with thrilling Cricket tournaments, followed by captivating Bollywood Group Dances that had the audience grooving to the beats. Adding a unique twist to the proceedings was an IPL auction that kept participants and spectators alike on the edge of their seats.

Official

The cultural extravaganza continued with the enchanting Euphoric Makeup competition, where participants displayed their artistic prowess in transforming faces into captivating works of art. In a thought-provoking turn of events, a Mock Youth Parliament engaged participants in meaningful discussions, highlighting the festival's commitment to fostering intellect and awareness among the youth.

As the sun set on this exhilarating day, the anticipation reached a crescendo for the much-awaited Pronite, promising a night of electrifying performances and entertainment.

The festival unfolded with a seamless blend of creativity, talent, and entertainment, leaving audiences spellbound. Mithibai Kshitij 2024 has set a benchmark for college festivals, showcasing the dynamism and diversity of the student community. As the celebration continues into its second day, expectations are high for even more unforgettable moments and outstanding performances.