Mithibai College's 'Kshitij' Hosts Para Events For Specially-Abled Children

Mithibai colleges’ cultural team, ‘Kshitij’ hosted events for the specially-abled children on 7th January, 2024. Through these events, it continued its legacy to be the only college festival to host Para events, dedicated to showcasing the talents of differently-abled children. The event was a testament to the college's commitment to inclusivity and providing a platform for all individuals to express their unique abilities.

The Para events featured four distinct categories, each carefully designed to celebrate the diverse talents of the participants. Renowned choreographer, Noorin Sha, presided over the ‘Rang Manch’, a dance competition, where participants expressed themselves through captivating performances.

Arvinder Singh, a distinguished music expert, served as the judge for ‘Pitch Perfect,’ a singing competition that highlighted the melodious voices of specially-abled participants.

The ‘Para Talent Show', a platform for showcasing a variety of skills, was expertly judged by seasoned actor, Jay Soni. In the event, ‘Cascade of Colours’, a painting competition, the participants displayed their artistic prowess, with the accomplished artist, Isha Kamal, providing valuable judgement.

The experienced panel of judges appreciated and evaluated the exceptional talents displayed throughout the events. Infusing a radiant glow into the day was the mesmerising performance by the Magician, captivating every individual in the room and leaving them spellbound with admiration.