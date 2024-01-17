Mithibai Kshitij Pre-Eliminations Showcases Diverse Student Talents & Celebrity Talk Show

Mithibai Kshitij Pre-Eliminations Showcases Diverse Student Talents |

On Friday, Jan 12, Mithibai’s Kshitij set the stage for its Pre-Eliminations on campus, spotlighting a plethora of student competitions. These contests served as a platform for students to display their diverse talents across various fields, setting the stage for the forthcoming main Eliminations.

The day was further enriched by a talk show, "Kshitij," graced by Manasi Parekh, an Indian actress and content creator. She not only enthralled the audience but also shared the essence of true love and family through her upcoming movie 'Itta Kitta', slated for release on Feb 9, 2024. The event, encompassing Business, Literary Arts, Performing Arts, and Photography, transformed the college into a vibrant hub of creativity.

Mithibai's Kshitij Pre-Eliminations showcased diverse student talents in business, literary arts, performing arts, and photography. |

The Pre-Eliminations were designed to highlight student talents, laying a robust foundation for future competitions. The collaboration with 'Itta Kitta' in the "Kshitij" show introduced a philanthropic dimension, seamlessly blending artistic expression with social consciousness.

The event also featured a talk show with Indian actress Manasi Parekh |