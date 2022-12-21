e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Mithibai College to host marathon as its annual festival Kshitij nears

Mumbai: Mithibai College to host marathon as its annual festival Kshitij nears

With separate podiums for males and females, three winners from each age category will be awarded exciting gifts and cash prizes worth Rs. 1,30,000.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Mithibai Kshitij’s Green Run organised by college students. |
Follow us on

Mumbai: SVKM’s Mithibai Kshitij and mobistorm once again bring Rivona Naturals’ green run, taking place on the 8th of January, 2023.

A 7 km run in the lanes of Juhu, one of the finer areas of the city, which aims at harnessing attention towards the alarming need for a sustainable environment and encourages you to run for a cleaner environment and build a future which would be safe to live in.

Register for the green run before the 30th of December, 2022 at www.mithibaikshitij.com.

Read Also
Mithibai Kshitij conducts an offline promotion with the Gully Boy fame, Kaam Bhaari
article-image

Staging no registration fee, Kshitij invites enthusiasts fit, healthy, and eligible to run above the age of ten to further help propagate the cause of a cleaner, greener and fitter environment.

The three age categories have been bifurcated as, 10-15 years, 16-34 years, and lastly 35 years and above. With separate podiums for males and females, three winners from each age category will be awarded exciting gifts and cash prizes worth Rs 1,30,000.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Saudi Arabia bans Abaya in exam halls

Saudi Arabia bans Abaya in exam halls

CAT 2022 results: Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana produce maximum toppers

CAT 2022 results: Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana produce maximum toppers

Byju’s defends practices amid NCPCR diktat on alleged threats to parents, students

Byju’s defends practices amid NCPCR diktat on alleged threats to parents, students

UPSC aspirants demanding extra attempt detained by Delhi Police

UPSC aspirants demanding extra attempt detained by Delhi Police

CAT 2022 results: No female topper for fifth consecutive year

CAT 2022 results: No female topper for fifth consecutive year