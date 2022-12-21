Mumbai: Mithibai College to host marathon as its annual festival Kshitij nears

Mithibai Kshitij’s Green Run organised by college students. |

Mumbai: SVKM’s Mithibai Kshitij and mobistorm once again bring Rivona Naturals’ green run, taking place on the 8th of January, 2023.

A 7 km run in the lanes of Juhu, one of the finer areas of the city, which aims at harnessing attention towards the alarming need for a sustainable environment and encourages you to run for a cleaner environment and build a future which would be safe to live in.

Register for the green run before the 30th of December, 2022 at www.mithibaikshitij.com.

Staging no registration fee, Kshitij invites enthusiasts fit, healthy, and eligible to run above the age of ten to further help propagate the cause of a cleaner, greener and fitter environment.

The three age categories have been bifurcated as, 10-15 years, 16-34 years, and lastly 35 years and above. With separate podiums for males and females, three winners from each age category will be awarded exciting gifts and cash prizes worth Rs 1,30,000.