Mithibai Kshitij conducts an offline promotion with the Gully Boy fame, Kaam Bhaari

Kshitij, SVKM’s Mithibai College’s International Intercollegiate Cultural Festival, conducted yet another offline promotional event for their audience. On the 25th of October, 2021, the college premises were graced by the presence of the Indian rappers, Kaam Bhaari & Deb. These artists built their career through self- made YouTube videos which were thoroughly loved by their onlookers. Their latest and much awaited song, ‘Aasman’ premiered on the 22nd of October and it was for promoting this track that they the college. The promotion took place in Mithibai College’s Juhu Jagruti Hall with a limited audience and all Covid-19 guidelines being followed.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 06:22 PM IST