Mumbai: Medical student hangs herself to death in Agripada

Mumbai: According to police, a medical student is believed to have hanged herself to death at her home in Mumbai's Agripada neighbourhood on Saturday.

When her family members weren't home, Shreyasa Pathkar, a final-year medical student at the Department of Occupational Therapy, allegedly committed suicide. The authorities state that there was no suicide note on the scene.

The police arrived soon after the incident and took the body into custody. A post-mortem has been requested.

"However, we did not find any suicide note from the spot. Even the family members have not expressed any suspicion. We are investigating the matter," the police said. Police registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started further investigation.

In the last month, the case of suicide by medical students of two leading medical colleges in Mumbai has come to the fore so far. On September 18, a 28-year-old mother is said to have attempted to take her own life by jumping off a building's terrace in Mumbai's Mira Road with her daughter.

Rekha Devasi, the dead, was reported to have taken her 6-year-old daughter Ankita to the terrace before committing suicide by falling off. The deceased had shared a residence with her husband, and two children. No suicide note has been found, state the police.