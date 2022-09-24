Mumbai shocker: 15-year-old commits suicide after parents lecture her about studies

e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in central Mumbai on Saturday after her parents scolded her to focus more on her studies, police said.

Rhea Thakur, a Class 10 student, was found hanging on the terrace of a building in MHADA colony at N M Joshi Marg in the morning, an official said.

article-image

The girl's parents alerted the police, following which the body was sent post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was filed, he said.

The girl's parents had scolded her on Friday night, asking her to focus more on her studies, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

