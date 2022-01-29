Mumbai: JBIMS wraps up placements in record time; consulting companies recruit majority of candidates

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai has announced the completion of final placements for its M.M.S. batch of 2022 with record corporate involvement and in record time.

The entire placement process was conducted virtually keeping in view all the necessary protocols to match the convenience and safety needs of the participating companies.

Consulting companies emerged as the top recruiting sector with offers being rolled out to a whopping 39 percent of the batch, making JBIMS one of the most sought-after campuses for students aspiring to get into the consulting domain across the country.

This year's average annual CTC (cost-to-company) is INR 27.63 lakhs per annum, marking a 20 percent increase over last year's figure. The median annual CTC is INR 26.49 lakhs per annum, with over 10% of the batch receiving offers over INR 34.18 lakhs per annum and over 25% receiving offers above INR 31.54 lakhs per annum.

Due to increased demand from consulting companies, offers were rolled out to over 55 students, the most ever reported by JBIMS for a batch in recent years. Accenture Strategy, Avalon Consulting, Deloitte, EY, PWC, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG, and ZS Associates were among the businesses that took part.

The BFSI and IB sector was also a major recruiter, accounting for 36% of all offers, with firms such as Avendus Capital, Bank of America, CRISIL, D.E. Shaw, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, J.M. Financial, J.P. Morgan, Kotak IB, NPCI, and others offering roles in Advisory, Capital & Debt Markets, IB, Product Management, Risk Analyst, Wholesale & Retail Banking, etc.

They also witnessed an astounding number of Pre-placement offers, with more than 40% of the batch earning PPOs/PPIs through summer internships and corporate contests with the aforementioned prominent firms.

Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director of JBIMS said, " We focus on interdisciplinary and integrated perspective teaching pedagogy, simulating the complexity of real-life business situations. We are persistent with students’ development, which is the first and foremost personal development involving the whole person, mind, heart, body, and soul, as a successful leader. Faculties and seniors help students to align their skills and talent with the long-term vision of the institute. We ensure that students learn lessons that are relevant to the industry and try to be exceptional in whatever they do so that they can become benchmarks for students of other B-schools. The exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year is a result of consistent efforts and hard work put in by the Placement officer, Dr. Sudhakar Gaonkar, and the Placement Committee. We thank our legacy recruiters, new recruiters who welcomed our students. And finally, it was the hard work of our students and the commitment of our faculty and staff which helped us register this phenomenal feat. "

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 02:51 PM IST