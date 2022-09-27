Mumbai: JBIMS and MAMFDC join hands for management development program

e-Paper Get App
The management development program, being conducted at JBIMS campus, will cover a range of topics including Risk-management practices, leadership, decision-making abilities among many others.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Mumbai: On Monday, September 26, Jamnalal Institute of Management studies (JBIMS) started conducting its 2-day long management development program for the staff of Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation Ltd (MAMFDC). The program was inaugurated by Smt Jayashree Mukherjee, who is the Additional Chief Secretary, Minority Department of Government of Maharashtra, and chairman of MAMFDC.

During the management development program, several topics like leadership, motivation, the development of managerial decision-making abilities in challenging situations, Financial wellness, and Risk Management Practices, etc. will be covered.

Professor (Dr) Srinivasan R. Iyengar, in his inaugural address, mentioned about the legacy and culture of JBIMS. He also spoke about several other training programs that the institute has conducted recently. Furthermore, he affirmed that the participants of the current development program will find it quite useful.

