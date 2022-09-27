Mumbai: Happy+ Consulting ties up with SIMSREE to launch first Happiness Research Centre

e-Paper Get App
Mumbai's first 'Happiness Research Centre' is launched jointly by SIMSREE and HappyPlus Consulting.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Dr Sonali Rode

Mumbai: HappyPlus Consulting, a 'Happiness Habit Development' organization, joined hands with the Government of Maharashtra's Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research & Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) today, September 27, to launch Mumbai's first 'Happiness Research Centre' in Mumbai. Dr. Sonali Rode, Joint Director (Higher Education), Mumbai Region, was invited as the chief guest for the event.

The main agenda of the newly-opened centre will be to concentrate on tools and methods to boost happiness among humans. At the centre, research will be conducted for finding ways to keep the citizends happy. Several students will be a part of the research process too.

